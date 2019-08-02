A heavy goods vehicle has struck a bridge over an A-road, causing "tens of thousands of pounds" of damage.

It happened on the eastbound A13 close to the Basildon turnoff in Essex at about 11:30 BST on Monday.

Video of the incident was caught on dashcam by a vehicle travelling a short distance behind and was posted on the Thurrock Council Twitter page.

A spokesman for the authority said: "It will likely cost tens of thousands to repair.

Essex Police said: "This was a single vehicle incident, checks were conducted on the driver and no offences identified."

