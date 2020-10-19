UK Space Agency backs NHS drone in Covid fight

An NHS drone trial which could eventually carry Covid-19 samples has been backed by the UK Space Agency.

Test flights for the £500,000 project will start in October from Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, and will continue for six months.

Eventually it is hoped the drone will fly non-medical items such as PPE as well as coronavirus and blood tests.

It was the idea of Barts Health NHS trainee doctors Hammad Jeilani and Christopher Law, who founded healthcare drone start-up Apian.

Charlotte Williams, director of strategy for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are really excited to be involved in this project and see how the use of drones could help deliver real benefits to both patients and staff."

