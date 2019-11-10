A former TV star has produced a film to honour his hometown, which he says has "history in every corner".

David Webb played Yellowcoat Stanley Matthews in 1980s sitcom Hi-De-Hi!, which was filmed at a holiday park near Harwich, Essex.

Portrait of Harwich explores the town's links with the Mayflower, the famous ship which took 100 pilgrims to America 400 years ago, how the people who lived there embraced child refugees fleeing Nazi Germany and dealt with severe flooding in 1953.

Mr Webb said: "Perhaps people in general are not aware of the details and the depth of history that is there. It's got a wonderful story to tell. It's a special place."

