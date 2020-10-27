A bride's grandmother was able to be a virtual part of her granddaughter's big day despite coronavirus restrictions.

Dot Bash, who is 91 and lives in a care home in Essex, could not attend Kathryn and Tom Law's wedding ceremony on Sunday as she would have had to self-isolate for two weeks afterwards.

Instead, family and staff at the Prince Edward Duke of Kent Court Care Home in Stisted worked to livestream the service to residents there, who then celebrated with a three-course lunch.

Newly-weds Mr and Mrs Law joked the residents could party all night and said: "Really they're doing more than we are!"