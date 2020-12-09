A woman who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year says young people should not "panic" if they are told they have the condition.

Danielle Thorburn, 29, from Colchester, has chronic fatigue and numbness among other symptoms.

According to the MS Society, one in five people diagnosed with the condition is under the age of 30.

"It’s almost a bit of a challenge to try and make sure I achieve all of my goals and do everything I want to do because I’m absolutely determined not to let this stop me," Ms Thorburn, a qualified veterinary scientist, added.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea or want to contact us about news video you've filmed email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk