One man's delight on TV that he can no longer see his mother-in-law this Christmas has become an internet hit.

It was announced on Saturday the relaxation of Covid rules had been scrapped for large parts of south-east England, with Boris Johnson saying he knew how "disappointing" the news would be.

But when a BBC News reporter asked people in Grays, Essex, for their reaction, one unnamed man said it was "a right touch" that he would not have to spend time with his mother-in-law.

The clip, broadcast on TV on Monday night, has since been widely shared on social media and viewed more than 685,000 times on Twitter, with most people finding it hilarious and praising his honesty.