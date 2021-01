A sonic boom took people by surprise across the East of England and was caught on camera by some.

The noise, at about 13:05 GMT, was caused by a Typhoon aircraft, which took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort a plane to Stansted Airport because it had lost communications.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.