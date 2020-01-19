A dog walker got more than he bargained for on his Essex beach stroll when the cliff started to collapse near to him and his pets.

Lee Chamberlain was walking along Naze beach with the family dogs, Jess and Mia, on Sunday morning.

Mr Chamberlain, 33, said he had never seen the cliff face crumble this way and recorded the drama on his phone, from a safe distance, as it unfolded.

He said: "The cliff looked like it had already fallen away in parts, but it was really strange to see it happen in front of me. But I hope the footage helps anyone studying the erosion along here."

HM Coastguard recommends getting in touch via 999 if you spot a collapse and to stay away from cliffs prone to coastal erosion.