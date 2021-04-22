'Putting our daughter in care was heart-wrenching'

A family from Southend-on-Sea have said a lack of respite care meant they had no choice but to send their daughter to a residential school.

Ellie, nine, has autism, cystic fibrosis and ADHD and needs 24-hour care.

Her parents, Colin and Jessica Nickless, went to a tribunal in an attempt to get support for their daughter's needs.

"This has been the most difficult thing that we've ever encountered in our lives," said Mr Nickless.

"We have spent tens of thousands of pounds getting to this point. It is not only emotionally draining, it is financially devastating," added Mrs Nickless.