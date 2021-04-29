Voters in the East of England will be able to choose their local councillors on 6 May.

Local council elections are taking place in many areas, and in some places, people will be able to vote for a police and crime commissioner and also their local directly-elected mayor.

The coronavirus pandemic means that social distancing will be in place at polling stations and voters are encouraged to bring their own pens or pencils to reduce the risk of infection.

Our panel of experts answered your questions in relation to the elections taking place in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Roads, libraries and potholes are all things you want answers on.

Taking part in the live broadcast on Wednesday were Prof Paul Whiteley, an expert in British politics from the University of Essex, BBC East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair and BBC Essex political reporter Simon Dedman.

Your host was BBC Politics East presenter Amelia Reynolds.