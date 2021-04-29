A campaigner for women's safety has said a lack of proper lighting in public places is one of her biggest concerns.

Karen Whybro set up a local Facebook page for Chelmsford as part of Reclaim These Streets, a campaign set up after the death of Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared as she walked home in south London.

She said: "Why in this day and age are women still fearful just going about their everyday business and trying to walk home?

"It's not just street lighting on main roads but also cycle routes, bus stops, places where we get public transport."

Most street lights in Essex and other parts of the country are switched off for several hours overnight to save money. It is an issue managed by Essex County Council, whose councillors will be chosen in the local elections on 6 May.