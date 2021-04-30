Police investigating an illegal rave at a church have issued pictures of 132 people they believe attended the party.

Hundreds of revellers turned up on New Year's Eve at All Saints' Church in East Horndon, Essex, after the 500-year-old site was broken into.

Damage costing £2,000 was caused to the building.

Ch Insp Ant Alcock, of Essex Police, said: "Those who attended the event were selfish and had not thought of the risk of spreading Covid-19, nor had any respect for the historic building they were in."