A former finance worker who quit his London job to set up a mobile chip shop has won a national award for quality.

Daniel Freitas was born in South Africa, where he worked in his father's fish and chip shops, and moved to the UK 19 years ago.

He grew tired of the long working hours in the banking industry and decided to set up a chippy van in Flitch Green, Essex, which has been named among the best in the UK in the Fry Awards.

He said: "We were so well-received within this community of Flitch Green. The key ingredient is the love and the passion we pour into every fish and chip parcel that we give out there."