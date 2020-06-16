A man has told the BBC of his surprise when he returned to his car to find it covered in bees.

Justin Stone was on his way back to his vehicle after finishing a gym workout in Colchester when he was greeted with the swarm.

"I could see this black mass on the back of the car, it's something you can't really prepare for," he told BBC Essex.

"I spent 10 minutes trying to wait for the bees... eventually I just plucked up the courage to run to my car. I didn't want to hurt them, that was the key thing."

Mr Stone said he was helped by a passer-by who "put on a jacket, covered himself up and started scooping them off. I'll be honest, I didn't have the nerve to get out of my car at that point."

If you find yourself in a similar situation, the advice is to contact a local beekeeping society.