A group of shanty singers was asked by the NHS to write a song to encourage younger people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Motley Crew, based in Brightlingsea, Essex, recorded Just Get That Jab And Go to the tune of Wellerman, a 19th Century shanty taken to number one in the UK charts in March by Scottish postman Nathan Evans.

Working with record producer Ray Hayden it was the idea of the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System to mark the opening up of vaccinations to people aged 30 and over.

The Motley Crew’s Bosun David Bridle said: "We’ve all had the jab and were delighted to lend our voices to such an important campaign.

"After a year when we’ve mostly met on Zoom, we’re looking forward to adding it to our live shows when we’re able to perform again soon."