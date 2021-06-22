A kitten called Dave brought in by a care home after a request by a resident has brought "immense joy and happiness".

Staff at Edensor Care Centre in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, invited residents to add wishes to a wishing tree - and one responded saying they would like a cat to look after.

Deputy manager Lindsey Milliken said: "Our new kitten Dave has made a huge difference to the atmosphere in the care centre and seeing the residents' faces light up when he is about is magical.

"He is bringing immense joy and happiness to residents and staff."

The home said following another wish, it had now raised funds to buy two special wheelchairs to use on the beach.