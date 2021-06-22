Ex-England striker Bobby Zamora has been filmed scoring a spectacular goal while playing for a friend's football team.

TV presenter Ali Hamidi asked 40-year-old Zamora to play for his team in a seven-a-side league in Colchester while the pair were fishing in Essex.

"I just saw [the game] as a little bit of fun really," said the former Premier League striker, whose career included spells at Bristol Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

"I was more interested in the fishing."