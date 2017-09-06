A man who tried to call a woman he met on holiday was left "in shock" when BBC presenter Maya Jama answered instead.

Luke Worley, 28, from Clacton in Essex swapped numbers in Kos with someone who said her name was Sarah.

Back home, he attempted to contact her with a video call, only to find Ms Jama "popped up on the screen" instead.

She currently co-presents Crouchy's Year-Late Euros: Live on BBC One.

He said: "She was a good sport about it and we had a short conversation."