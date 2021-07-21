'Day After Tomorrow-style' hail in East of England

Storms that produced huge hailstones were seen across parts of the East of England on Tuesday night.

The storms, which a Cambridgeshire social media user described as "Day After Tomorrow-style" - a reference to a 2004 climate science fiction disaster film - followed a period of hot weather in the region.

Fred Best, from forecaster Weatherquest, said the extreme conditions "weren't uncommon" in the warmer months.

However, he said "the hail was quite big because these thunderstorms were so intense".