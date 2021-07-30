The parents of Olympian Beth Shriever are "over the moon" after she won a history-making gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Shriever, from Finchingfield in Essex, took first place in the women's BMX racing final, holding off two-time champion Mariana Pajon.

"I'm just totally blown away by the event and how it played out. It's just incredible," dad Paul Shriever told BBC Look East.

Even though his daughter's success came at 04:45 BST, it did not stop former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher showing his new-found love for the BMX rider.

He tweeted: "Bethany Shriever what a ledge well done LG x".