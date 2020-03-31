Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock thrilled adoring fans with a backflip on a homecoming visit to his Essex-based training centre.

Whitlock, from Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, retained his Olympic title with a sublime performance at the Tokyo Games to win gold in the men's pommel horse.

"I feel lost for words," Whitlock told BBC Sport.

"I am completely overwhelmed and it feels kind of surreal. I had seen the other sports, gold medals flowing in and I wanted to do the same here. Incredible journey."