The world's largest sailing cruise ship made its way elegantly out of Essex, marking a return to cruises from Harwich for the first time since lockdown restrictions eased in England.

The Golden Horizon, a square-rigged sailing ship, was the first to leave the port in months, heading on a 10-day cruise around the south of the UK.

Photographer Matthew Mallett, who witnessed the 162m-long (531ft) ship leaving, said it was a "real treat and pleasure" to see cruise ships back in Essex again.

While in port she sailed by the Ever Given cargo vessel, which caused problems in the Suez Canal, and the research vessel RSS Sir David Attenborough, famous for a public campaign to name it Boaty McBoatface.