Grainy CCTV video of four people police would like to speak to as part of a murder inquiry after a man was found stabbed in a park has been released

Terry Leeks, 46, died in hospital after being found with stomach wounds in Northlands Park, in Basildon, Essex, at about 01:30 BST on 11 July.

Seven people arrested on suspicion of his murder were currently on bail.

Essex Police said they would like to identify four people seen on CCTV, who may be witnesses to the incident.