The Red Arrows were among several aircraft on display above Clacton-on-Sea as the town celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The jets joined a pair of F-15E Strike Eagles from the US Air Force and a display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in an event that replaced the usual air show - postponed due to Covid-19.

About 75,000 people were thought to have watched the show.

The Clacton Airshow will return in 2022.