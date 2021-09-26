A student has said it will be "incredibly emotional" to run the London Marathon with the bone marrow donor who saved her life 13 years ago.

Vicky Lawrence, 21, had an autoimmune disorder when she was younger and received a transplant from Elliott Brock, from Mersea Island in Essex.

"It's crazy to think... I am about to embark on 26 miles of running alongside the person who did save my life," said Ms Lawrence, who is from Birmingham and is a medical student in Newcastle.

Mr Brock said: "Hopefully, our amazing back story we've got will obviously raise the awareness of what Anthony Nolan does but also inspire other people to join the bone marrow register, that's just as important really."

Video by Dawn Gerber

