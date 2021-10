A blaze at a house in a village has been tackled by four fire crews.

They were called to the detached property in Coddenham, Suffolk, just before 08:30 BST on Monday morning.

Police had to close part of the nearby High Street to traffic while the fire was brought under control.

Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street, in Ipswich, and Needham Market were stood down after about three hours.