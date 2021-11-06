BBC News

Hashtag United footballer Matas Skrna struck by firework during game

A football match had to be abandoned after a stray firework landed on a pitch, narrowly missing a player.

Hashtag United were 2-0 up against Concord Rangers on Friday night when the firework landed close to Matas Skrna and he fell to the ground.

The semi-professional Isthmian League club, based at Pitsea in Essex, tweeted he was "luckily OK".

Two further fireworks landed on the pitch and the incident was reported to Essex Police.

Essex