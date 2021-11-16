A litter-picker has described the amount of rubbish left along a seafront as "soul-destroying" and called on people to play their part in tackling the problem.

Zoe Tipple and her daughter have carried out regular litter picks in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex for many years, and have also set up "beach toy library" boxes where families can leave or reuse items like buckets and spades.

She said she felt the rubbish problem had become steadily worse over the years but that a number of litter-picking groups had been set up along the east coast in response.

"It makes me really cross that people are so thoughtless," she said. "If everyone just did a small amount, then we wouldn't be in the state that we're in now."

Video by John Fairhall and Stuart Bailey

