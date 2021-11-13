A former soldier who served in Afghanistan says Remembrance Day is a time for him to remember those who never returned home.

Lazarus Kaunda, from Colchester, was with Royal Logistics Corps in Germany, and then a supply specialist with 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment (3 Para) at Colchester Garrison.

He said he thought about those soldiers who lost their lives, and their families.

"It can be a sad day for us, but it can be a joyful day," he said, "because all the peace we had today is [because of] somebody who sacrificed [their lives]."

Video by Dawn Gerber

