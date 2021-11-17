Maldon laundrette helping the homeless at Christmas
A laundrette in Essex is helping homeless people at Christmas.
Kerry and Andrew Frost, who run the Laundry Place in Maldon, have a campaign called Clean Clothes for Christmas.
On Christmas Eve morning the couple will clean clothes for people who are homeless for free.
Ms Frost said: "It just makes me feel like I'm doing my bit.
"I've always hated seeing people homeless and I always wanted to help."
Video by Dawn Gerber
