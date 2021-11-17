A laundrette in Essex is helping homeless people at Christmas.

Kerry and Andrew Frost, who run the Laundry Place in Maldon, have a campaign called Clean Clothes for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve morning the couple will clean clothes for people who are homeless for free.

Ms Frost said: "It just makes me feel like I'm doing my bit.

"I've always hated seeing people homeless and I always wanted to help."

Video by Dawn Gerber

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk