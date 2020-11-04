A woman who is part of a project to celebrate and preserve the history of black women's hair stories says she is "passionate" about helping people have their voices heard.

Josephine Melville held workshops and recorded interviews across Essex, in Basildon, Colchester and Southend.

"Know Your Roots is important to me because the way that black women style their hair, how they have their hair and how they feel comfortable about their hair has been an ongoing thing but never really addressed," she said.

The spoken word and photography exhibition will be at the 3rd Space Gallery and Community Centre in Southend in January.

Video by Dawn Gerber

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea or want to contact us about news video you've filmed email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

This story was filmed before new rules on mask-wearing in England were reintroduced.