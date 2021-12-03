A labrador once described as "unruly and untrainable" by a shelter, which pleaded for someone to take him, has become a top search dog.

Bailey was given a chance by Essex Fire Service, whose trainers were impressed with how quickly he picked up new skills.

He is now set to join a team of only eight British dogs sent to look for survivors in disaster zones around the world.

Handler Graham Currie said: "He's the most natural-born searching dog we've ever come across. Now he's just loving life and he'll be one of our, hopefully, top dogs."

