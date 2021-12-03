The moment a vehicle was repeatedly driven into an Indian restaurant has been captured on CCTV.

It happened at Curry Cottage on High Street in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex, after the restaurant had closed on 28 November.

Essex Police said it was investigating whether it was linked to other recent incidents, including racial abuse being shouted down the phone at staff and prank calls with hoax food orders.

Supt Richard Melton said: "Hate crime in all its forms is a priority for Essex Police and will not be tolerated."

