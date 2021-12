A baby who received the world's most expensive drug has taken his first assisted steps.

One-year-old Edward, from Colchester, Essex, has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) which means he lacks a protein vital for muscle development.

He was given the new gene therapy Zolgensma, which costs £1.79m, through the NHS in August.

Megan Willis said her son has since achieved milestones she never thought would be possible.