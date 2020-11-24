People who queued for hours to receive a Covid-19 vaccination booster have said they did it to protect friends and family.

It comes after the prime minister said shots would be offered to all adults by the end of the year amid the rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

A long line of people were seen outside Melbourne Pharmacy in Chelmsford, Essex, with some queuing for more than four hours.

One woman said: "It's important to protect my friends and my family. Christmas is coming and you'll be seeing more people and you just want to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible."