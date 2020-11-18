A vicar says he wants to reach out to people feeling isolated this Christmas to tell them "you're not alone".

St Peter's Church, in Colchester, is holding services throughout December and also online.

Reverend Mark Wallace said he understood people would be feeling anxious, and that the church had worked to reduce the risk of transmission in the building.

"We've still got a great hope to celebrate and to share, and the hope is that this Christmas time we'll be able to share that with the wider community whatever the latest variant may have in store for us," he said.

Video by Dawn Gerber

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk