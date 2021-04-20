An apprentice tattoo artist who has drawn portraits of celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and The Weeknd says he finds creating the art "really addictive".

Wilf Elliott, 18, from Clacon-on-Sea, Essex, started the project to stay busy during the Covid lockdowns and has carried it on while learning his trade.

He has won praise on social media for his work and says: "I just find it really addictive being able to create something how I see it."

