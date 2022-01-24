Southend West by-election: Graham Moore

Candidates will contest a by-election in Southend West following the death of Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October. He had been the MP for the constituency since 1997.

English Constitutionalist Graham Moore, from south east London, says that with his memories of cockles and whelks on the beach at Southend as a child, he supports the fishing industry in England because it has "been completely neglected by the British Parliament".

"As a country, and I speak of England, [we need] to make sure that the fishing industries are invested in because they are one of the sources of feeding the nation," he says.

He adds that the English Constitution Party is "completely opposed to any form of coercion", which at the moment includes Covid vaccines or restrictions.

The vote takes place on 3 February.