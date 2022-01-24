Southend West by-election: Catherine Blaiklock

Candidates will contest a by-election in Southend West following the death of Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October. He had been the MP for the constituency since 1997.

English Democrat Catherine Blaiklock, who lives in Norfolk, says the country needs "to look at the cost of immigration and what else is happening in the country in terms of other costs".

"I'm particularly interested in fuel costs, inflation, tax rises and standard of living drops, particularly the fuel issue," she says.

"We have a massive housing crisis in this country, we have council house queues... we basically can't sustain our health service [and] our roads.

The vote takes place on 3 February.