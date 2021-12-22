A woman from Essex has been tipped as a rising star of TikTok as people tune in for her candid approach to talking about disability.

Nina Tame, from Southend-on-Sea, has been named on the video sharing platform's "TikTokkers to watch" list for 2022.

In her forties, she has more than 8,000 followers.

"I was born disabled but I didn't start using a wheelchair until three years ago," she told BBC Essex.

"I use my TikTok to talk to non-disabled people about disability. I wanted to bust some outdated stereotypes. I also try to use it to highlight the issues that disabled people face... in a slightly fun way so people are not turned off.

"It's taken me a long time to get this comfortable and proudly identify as a disabled person so I also use it to talk to other disabled people about how there shouldn't be any shame to using a mobility aid - all that sort of thing."