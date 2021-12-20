LuminoCity: Storm winds threaten Southend light event
Storm conditions could take the shine off a spectacular lights event, designed to help mark Southend’s newly awarded city status.
LuminoCity features a number of large-scale interactive light installations for visitors to see the area in a new light and experience artworks from around the world.
It is hoped the event, which runs until Saturday night, will attract half-term crowds and give businesses in the resort a boost.
Due to high winds, an inflatable installation titled Together - showing giant hands in the shape of a love heart - had to be taken down on Wednesday.
Organiser plan for it to return to the light festival as soon as weather conditions permit.
Latest event updates via @VisitSouthend on Twitter
Video journalist: Gareth George