Storm conditions could take the shine off a spectacular lights event, designed to help mark Southend’s newly awarded city status.

LuminoCity features a number of large-scale interactive light installations for visitors to see the area in a new light and experience artworks from around the world.

It is hoped the event, which runs until Saturday night, will attract half-term crowds and give businesses in the resort a boost.

Due to high winds, an inflatable installation titled Together - showing giant hands in the shape of a love heart - had to be taken down on Wednesday.

Organiser plan for it to return to the light festival as soon as weather conditions permit.

Latest event updates via @VisitSouthend on Twitter

Video journalist: Gareth George