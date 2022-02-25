Apprentice candidate Brittany Carter says challenging yourself is a must if you want to super-charge your business career.

A front-runner in the BBC One series to become Lord Sugar's next business partner, she was giving advice to students at the University of Essex where the 25-year-old got a first class degree in hotel management.

"What you don't see on The Apprentice is when the cameras stop rolling, everyone is terrified," she said.

"So if you kind of change the feeling of fear to excitement that you're learning and developing, then it's a way that you can kind of help deal with that."

Video journalist: Gareth George