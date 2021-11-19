Specialist officers had to use a chainsaw when faced with "one of the toughest doors" they had ever seen during a raid.

In a Twitter post, Essex Police said the metal door in Grays had three bolts on each of its three locks but the chainsaw "did a cracking job" and entry was gained in about a minute.

Cash and suspected Class A drugs were seized during the early morning raid on Thursday.

The force said a man was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine as part of a large-scale investigation into the drugs trade in Essex.