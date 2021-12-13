'Rod Stewart is a hero' for pothole repairs

A taxi driver has praised Rod Stewart for repairing potholes and said she is forced to constantly avoid them.

The singer, 77, posted videos on Instagram of him and some friends shovelling gravel near his home in Essex, claiming "nobody can be bothered to do it".

Taxi driver Sally Ballard said: "I avoid potholes on a daily basis. I'm not drunk, if the police pull me over, I'm just avoiding potholes. Rod Stewart is brilliant, an absolute hero."

Essex Council Council said it would temporarily fill the road in April and resurface it in July.

Leader Kevin Bentley said: "We must get to our roads as quickly as we can within the financial constraints we have."