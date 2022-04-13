A man caught speeding on a personal watercraft (PWC), who then went on to collide with a police patrol boat, has been fined for his actions.

The moment was filmed by Essex Police on an officer's bodycam as the incident unfolded on the River Blackwater near Osea Island.

The man who was travelling at nearly 50km/h (30mph), more than three times the speed limit, was fined £200 plus £150 costs for speeding and for colliding twice with an Essex Police boat.

Sgt Alex Southgate, from Essex Police, said: "We could see a PWC being driven quickly across the water.

"There is an eight knot (9mph) speed limit but we could see, even from some distance away, the PWC was being driven at well over 30mph."

The force said it wants to "keep people safe and highlight to occasional users the twin dangers of inexperience and of using personal watercraft and boats in an anti-social manner, which can both lead to accidents."