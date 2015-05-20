A singer who has represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest said she feels proud of this year's entry.

SuRie, from Harlow, Essex, performed in Lisbon in 2018 and has called on everyone to get behind Sam Ryder.

The 32-year-old from Maldon will sing Space Man at the grand final in Turin, Italy on Saturday.

Surie said: "Something has shifted positively this year and the whole delegation have really built this really beautiful atmosphere around the UK's participation. It gives me goosebumps."