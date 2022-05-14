A nest camera has captured a barn owl's clutch of nine eggs.

Essex Wildlife Trust set up a webcam at the Blue House Farm nature reserve in North Fambridge 11 years ago.

It said this was the largest number of eggs caught on the camera during that time and they were expected to start hatching by 18 May.

Speaking on BBC Essex, Zoe Kent, from the trust said: "She's got so many this year that she's struggling to sit on them. She looks down at them almost in disbelief herself."

The RSPB said it was normal for between four and sevens eggs to be laid.