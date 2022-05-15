Fans in the hometown of UK Eurovision singer Sam Ryder have toasted his "incredible" performance.

Ryder came second to Ukraine with his power ballad, Space Man, giving the UK its best result since 1998.

Fans of the singer packed into the Carpenters Arms in his hometown of Maldon in Essex.

Adam Harris, who played football with Ryder, said: "There couldn’t be, like, a nicer guy up there doing it for us and he absolutely smashed it."

Katy Potts added: "Sam did absolutely amazing."