A six-year-old golfer is set to compete in the Junior World Golf Championships despite only playing on a proper golf course three times.

Ryino, from South Benfleet in Essex, will be taking part in the competition in San Diego, California, having come second in a British qualifier.

"His potential is whatever he wants to do... as long as he's enjoys it, that's the main thing, " said golfing dad David Salisbury, who coaches at Boyce Hill Golf Club.

The young sportsman can count former world number one golfer Justin Rose among his fans.