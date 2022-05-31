A badger and a fox have been caught on film together sharing a midnight snack in a village garden.

The animals were spotted by wildlife enthusiast Nigel Cornwell from Woodham Walter, near Danbury, in Essex.

Mr Cornwell said he had been feeding the badgers since moving into the property five years ago, following in the footsteps of the previous owner who had put food out for them for decades. The foxes only started to join the feed more recently.

"We'd never really seen them together until this year," Mr Cornwell told BBC Essex.

"The foxes appeared first of all... and then the badgers reappeared. We basically put a scoop of dog biscuits out every evening and I think the badgers allows the foxes the privilege of a few. They are very relaxed together."

Enjoy more British wildlife with Springwatch, from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer